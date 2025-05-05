Clarksville Pets of the Week for May 5th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 5th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Harrison is an adult male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and chipped upon adoption. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting.

Neeko is a young Rottweiler mix puppy. He is fully vetted, neutered and will be chipped before heading to his forever home. Remember puppies need structure and patience and are a good 12 year commitment. Neeko will need a family dedicated to continuing his training.

GeeGee is a beautiful female Cattle Dog. She is fully vetted, spayed and good around cats. Cattle Dogs are part of a herding breed so do breed research before adopting so you can meet all her needs and give her a loving happy home. Please check all pet and breed restrictions if you are renting or living on Post. Come take her out in the yard for a visit.

Jagger is an adult male large Ginger cat. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He enjoys attention, belly rubs and treats. He is food motivated so any training will be easy. He will do best in a calmer, quiet home and children over the age of 10 please. Jagger is the perfect couch companion!

Ernie is an adult male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered upon adoption. He is such a sweet boy, loves to sit up on a perch and nap. Come see him in the Cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Quasi is a female Domestic shorthair with a sleek black coat and a very cool walk. She appeared to have had an injury a long time ago before she was rescued and now she has the most decadent, delightful panther-like walk. She is sleek, smooth and boy can she sneak up on her toys!

She is fully vetted, in great health, spayed and litter trained. She prefers to be the only cat in the home, no children please and is fine with very cat savvy, calm dogs. She is fully vetted, spayed, litter trained and can be quite vocal when she wants. Quasi needs a calm family who will pay her lots of attention, give her treats and just let her have quality time. She will be an absolutely wonderful companion! Come meet her and you will not be disappointed.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Cherry is an adult female domestic Tabby/Shorthair mix. She is rather affectionate, dignified, friendly and gentle. Cherry is fully vetted, spayed, on flea preventatives and litter trained. She is fine with children but needs to be the only pet (dog/or cat) in the home please. Sweet Cherry girl is FIV+.

She is overall very healthy so please research FIV if not familiar. Cats can live a very very long life with the disease. It is not a death sentence. Please research. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Autumn is an adult female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, keeps her kennel very clean and is very sweet. She enjoys outdoor activities and will be a wonderful jogging and outdoor adventure companion. Autumn has a lot of love to give and is waiting for her forever family. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Marta is an 8 year old female Pit Bull Terrier Mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped and house trained. She absolutely loves her people and will happily keep you company when you have your morning coffee, but does need to be the only dog in the house.

She is fine with children and can be around dog savvy cats. She does very well on the leash and loves walks and car rides. All she wants is a family to truly love her. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.



Marta can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Betty is a 5 month old female Shepherd mix. She is fully vetted, will be spayed when of age by the rescues vet and is doing great on her house training. Betty sits nicely for treats and is fine with other dogs. She would love an active family and a yard to play in with her toys. She is a delightful young pup who will need a family understanding of her needs as a puppy and dedicated to continuing her training.

You can find Betty and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue.

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Wolfgang is a delightful 3 year old male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and does great with an active family and older children just due to his exuberance. He will love hiking, jogging and any outdoor activity. He is just a sweetheart looking for his forever home.

For an application, please go to https://sites.google.com/view/sbbfhome/home or email them at sbbfrescue@gmail.com

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Dottie is a 1 and a ½ year old female tabby. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained and she has been tested and has regressive FeLV. What this means to those who understand Feline leukemia Virus is that her immune system suppresses the virus to keep it from spreading, but it’s still there, just dormant.

She can be either an only cat or be with another FeLV cat. The vet team feels she is a great candidate to fight off the FeLV. Dottie loves all toys and cat trees and enjoys watching the birds. She is a very happy girl, living a healthy, happy life and FeLV is not a death sentence.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet, and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue.

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Mando is a 5 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, house/kennel trained and weighs about a solid 65 pounds. He is happy and loving life. Mando has done well with other dogs and children too. Mando is fun, adventurous but does have his quiet chill side as well. He is looking for his forever family. It is recommended to take advantage of the offered training sessions so you can start to really know your pup.

Mando’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are really encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/mando or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and by emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Miyuki is a young female German Shepherd/American Staffordshire Terrier mix. She is very sweet, fully vetted, spayed, house trained and good with other dogs and children. She does prefer a no cat household please. Miyuki enjoys walks, lots of adventures and belly rubs. She is a quick learner and a great well rounded dog. Miyuki will be the perfect addition for a family looking for a young, sweet playful companion.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application, and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Windy is a beautiful White Shepherd/Husky mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She is fine around children but prefers to be the only pet in the home. Windy has undergone professional training for basic commands and did great. She just has so much love to give and is waiting for her forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Windy is your girl.

For more information, call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Greta is a female petite Labrador mix. She weighs 34 pounds, is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Greta has very low grade Heartworms, easy to treat and the rescue is treating. She is good with other dogs, cats and kids. She loves lounging on her orthopedic comfy dog bed and being close to her people. This girl is a delight and will be a wonderful addition. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!