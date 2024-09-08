Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for September 1st – 5th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – The upcoming week in Clarksville-Montgomery County will kick off with a string of sunny and clear days, offering comfortable temperatures before the weather shifts later in the week.

Expect warm afternoons and cool nights, with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms as we approach Thursday.

On Sunday, sunny skies will dominate the area, and temperatures will reach a pleasant high of 78°F. Winds will be light from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

It will be clear and cooler Sunday night, with lows dipping to around 47°F and calm winds.

Monday will continue the trend of sunny skies, with a slightly warmer high of 84°F. Winds will be calm, becoming east-northeast in the afternoon.

Overnight, temperatures will cool down to 51°F with clear skies and light winds.

The heat returns, with a high near 90°F under sunny skies on Tuesday. Calm winds will shift to the east-southeast later in the day.

Tuesday night will remain mostly clear with lows around 59°F.

There will be mostly sunny conditions Wednesday with a high near 91°F. Light southeast winds are expected throughout the day.

Wednesday night will be a mostly cloudy evening with a low of 62°F.

By Thursday, clouds will increase, and there is a 30% chance of showers developing in the afternoon. Temperatures will cool slightly with a high near 82°F. That night, the chance of showers and thunderstorms rises to 40%, with mostly cloudy skies and lows around 62°F.

Keep an umbrella handy toward the end of the week as the weather turns unsettled, and enjoy the beautiful, sunny start to the week in Clarksville-Montgomery County.