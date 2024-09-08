APSU Recognizes Exceptional Faculty Leadership with 2024 A.J. Taylor Distinguished Professorship Awards

Clarksville, TN – The College of Business at Austin Peay State University (APSU) unveiled the recipients of the prestigious 2024 A.J. Taylor Distinguished Professorship Awards on August 20th, heralding the start of an exciting new academic year.

This annual honor recognizes two outstanding APSU business faculty members who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in both teaching and research, setting new benchmarks for academic excellence.

The 2024 recipients are:

Excellence in Teaching: Dr. Dong Nyonna is the lead advisor for the Govs Fund, the college’s student-managed investment fund. Not only does he advise the students throughout the year and guide them in preparing their quarterly performance reports, but he also accompanies them to professional events in Chicago and Charlotte each year.

Excellence in Research: Dr. Hamid Noghanibehambari holds four A-journal publications in 2024, the most of any College of Business faculty member. His research focuses on the long-term health outcomes from exposure to different educational and economic factors early in life.

“We applaud the accomplishments of these two faculty members and the impact of their work to enhance learning experiences for Austin Peay State University College of Business students,” said Kris Phillips, APSU’s vice president for Alumni, Engagement, and Philanthropy. “The endowment for this award was established to honor Dr. A.J. Taylor’s transformational contributions to the College of Business, and we are proud to see Dr. Taylor’s legacy continue through Dr. Nyonna and Dr. Noghanibehambari.”

Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the College of Business, awarded this year’s recipients with a plaque and academic stipend during an annual meeting with faculty and staff.

“Dr. Nyonna and Dr. Noghanibehambari exemplify the excellence we strive for in the College of Business at APSU,” Hepner said. “Dr. Nyonna’s dedication to our students through his leadership of the Govs Fund is truly commendable. His hands-on approach, from mentoring students in their financial decisions with the fund to accompanying students to professional events, significantly enhances their learning experience.”

Hepner also spotlighted Noghanibehambari’s record year contributing four publications, the highest for an individual in the college this past year.

“Dr. Noghanibehambari’s impressive research output, with four A-journal publications this year alone, not only elevates our college’s academic standing but also contributes valuable insights to his field,” Hepner said.

The A.J. Taylor Distinguished Professorship Award is the most prestigious annual recognition for business faculty. It was established by alumnus Larry Carroll (‘76) and continues to honor Dr. A.J. Taylor’s legacy while inspiring academic excellence.