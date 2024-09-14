68.3 F
Clarksville
Sunday, September 15, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Respond to Two Crashes on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard; Intersection Closed
News

Clarksville Police Respond to Two Crashes on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard; Intersection Closed

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) was working a wreck with injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Trenton Road.

The first crash occurred at approximately 9:25pm, and the scene was about to be cleared when a vehicle hit a wrecker that was towing a vehicle from the first crash.

The second crash occurred at approximately 10:12pm. The intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Trenton Road is completely shut down.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the scene can be cleared. The intersection is expected to be closed for approximately the next hour.

No other information is available for release at this time.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Shines in Singles, Doubles Play at APSU Fall Invitational
Next article
APSU Football Falls 45-17 to #7 Central Arkansas in UAC Opener
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online