Clarksville Police Respond to Two Crashes on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard; Intersection Closed

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) was working a wreck with injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Trenton Road.

The first crash occurred at approximately 9:25pm, and the scene was about to be cleared when a vehicle hit a wrecker that was towing a vehicle from the first crash.

The second crash occurred at approximately 10:12pm. The intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Trenton Road is completely shut down.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the scene can be cleared. The intersection is expected to be closed for approximately the next hour.

No other information is available for release at this time.