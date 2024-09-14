Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Shines in Singles, Doubles Play at APSU Fall Invitational

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned 12 singles and four doubles wins on Saturday’s second day of the APSU Fall Invitational.

The Governors played Cumberland in singles matches to start day two, with wins on courts one through eight. Denise Torrealba defeated Emilia Nowak, 6-1, 6-1, on court one. Sophia Baranov beat Madeline Durad, 6-1, 6-2, on court two.

On court three, Asia Fontana took a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Lara Zugastii, and Luca Bohlen took a 6-1, 6-0 win over Ame Von Eijk on court four. Yu-Hua Cheng picked up a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Kaede Hatono on the fifth court as Pauline Bruns defeated Lera Grianna on court six, 6-2, 6-1.

Rounding out the first set of singles matches for the APSU Govs was Elena Theil with a 6-0,6-0 win over Valentina Mendez and Alice Bolton with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over WKU’s Elizabeth Sobiesk.

The Govs then earned three doubles wins and four singles wins against Murray State. Torrealba and Baranov defeated Yu Kikawa and Yuna Kadowaki, 6-3. Bruns and Bohlen defeated Paola Campigotto and Valeria Chaikovskaia, 6-1; Fontana and Theil defeated Barbora Hermanova and Varya Alexeygva, 6-0. On court four, Ayden Kujawa and Yu-Hua Cheng defeated Megan Null and Bruna Melato, 7-6 (8).

Baranov defeated Bruna Melato in singles matches, 6-4, 6-1 on court two. Luca Bohlen took a 6-4, 6-2 win over Yu Kikawa on court four, and Bruns took a 6-4, 2-6, 10-3 victory on court five over Campigotto. Theil defeated Hermanova 5-7, 6-2, 10-2 and Kujawa took a 7-5, 6-3 win over Null.

The APSU Fall Invitational continues tomorrow at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Results Against Cumberland

Singles

Denise Torrealba def. Emilia Nowak, 6-1, 6-1

Sophia Baranov def. Madeline Darud. 6-1, 6-2

Asia Fontana def. Lara Zugastii, 6-0, 6-0

Luca Bohlen def. Ame Von Eijk, 6-1, 6-0

Yu-Hua Cheng def. Kaede Hatono, 6-1, 7-5

Pauline Bruns def. Lera Grianna, 6-2, 6-1

Elena Theil def. Valentina Mendez, 6-0, 6-0

Alice Bolton def. Elizabeth Sobiesk (WKU), 6-0, 6-1

Results against Murray State

Doubles

Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov def. Yu Kikawa and Yuna Kadowaki, 6-3

Pauline Bruns and Luca Bohlen def. Paola Campigotto and Valeria Chaikovskaia, 6-1

Asia Fontana and Elena Theil def. Barbora Hermanova and Varya Alexeygva, 6-0

Ayden Kujawa and Yu-Hua Cheng def. Megan Null and Bruna Melato, 7-6 (8)

Singles

Valeria Chaikovskaia def. Denise Torrealba, 6-3, 6-4

Sophia Baranov def. Bruna Melato, 6-4, 6-1

Varya Alexeygva def. Asia Fontana, 6-2, 6-4

Luca Bohlen def. Yu Kikawa, 6-4, 6-2

Pauline Bruns def. Paola Campigotto, 6-4, 2-6, 10-3

Elene Theil def. Barbora Hermanova, 5-7, 6-2, 10-2

Ayden Kujawa def. Megan Null, 7-5, 6-3