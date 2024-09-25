APSU’s Alacea Thompson Wins National Veterans Upward Bound Scholarship

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has announced that senior criminal justice major Alacea Thompson has received the prestigious National Association of Veterans Upward Bound Scholarship, becoming the first APSU student to earn the award.

The scholarship, which includes a $1,000 award and a certificate of merit, recognizes outstanding veteran students who have participated in the Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) program nationwide. Thompson will be presented with her award at the organization’s national conference in April.

A U.S. Army veteran who served as an administrative specialist from 2003 to 2006, Thompson began her educational journey at the Austin Peay Center at Fort Campbell. She learned about the Veterans Upward Bound program through a fellow veteran and APSU student, which led her to connect with VUB counselor Shirley Conner.

“Utilizing Veterans Upward Bound at APSU was the perfect outlet to connect with an agency that took care of veterans,” Thompson said. “The staff was excellent to work with and took the time to make sure I was ready to start school.”

Thompson chose APSU for its proximity to home and its reputation for supporting military-affiliated students. She cited the Newton Military Family Resource Center, the largest student center for military-affiliated students in Tennessee, as one of the many support systems that attracted her to the university.

The Veterans Upward Bound program, part of the federal TRIO programs, began in 1972 during the Vietnam War. It aims to provide educational and support services to help veterans transition to postsecondary education. At APSU, the program offers a range of free services, including pre-college testing, skill enhancement, educational counseling, and financial aid assistance.

Thompson is on track to graduate in May 2025 and continues to be an exemplary participant in the VUB program. Her success story highlights the impact of APSU’s commitment to supporting veteran students and the effectiveness of the Veterans Upward Bound program.

For more information about the Veterans Upward Bound program at Austin Peay State University, please visit https://www.apsu.edu/mva/veterans-upward-bound/.