Clarksville’s South of the River Art Tour Celebrates Creative Community

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s Central Civitan, in partnership with the Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council, invites the public to discover Montgomery County’s artistic community south of the Cumberland River through their third annual South of the River Art Tour on Saturday, September 28th, 2024, from 9:00am until 4:00pm.

The all-day self-guided tour will feature eight stops at artist studios, a blacksmith’s forge, E.T. Wickham’s folk art statues, and plein air painters capturing the day from a cliff above the Cumberland River.

This exciting free event showcases the following talented artists: Peggy Bonnington, Regina Mick, Tammy Irions, Larry Cole, Leo Adames, Tracy Bettencourt, Amy Patton, Shane Moore, Jim Diehr, and Wickham Statues. Plein Air Artists include Kitty Harvill, Kay Drew, Nancy Pauliukonis, Paula Edwards, Jennifer Pierstorff, Kris Lee, Leah Foote, and DC Thomas. All artists will be showcasing their work, which will be for sale.

Whether you’re an experienced artist or simply an admirer of beautiful creations, this gathering is a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant local art scene and meet the artists behind the masterpieces — a privilege not to be missed!

Before you head out on the driving tour, please download the South of the River Art Tour (http://www.artsandheritage.us/join-us-for-the-3rd-annual-south-of-the-river-art-tour-on-september-28/) for more information, including a map and guide.

Graphic designer Regina Maloney, Moxie Therapy Group, Michelle Ashby, and Mick Marketing Solutions offered invaluable support in making this event possible. The Wickham Family is generously allowing tour goers to admire E.T. Wickham’s statues during this tour.