APSU Enrollment Soars, Achieving Largest Percentage Increase Among Tennessee Public Universities

Clarksville, TN – According to the latest statewide report, Austin Peay State University (APSU) has achieved the highest enrollment percentage increase among Tennessee’s public universities.

Data from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) shows that Austin Peay State University’s total enrollment rose by 8.2% over the past year, increasing from 9,649 to 10,439 students.

APSU notably achieved the highest percentage growth among LGIs in both undergraduate (+7.4%) and graduate (+13.3%) enrollment. surpassed the combined percentage growth of all other LGIs and more than doubled the next highest-growing LGI, Tennessee Tech, which saw a 3.9% increase.

The enrollment data underscores Austin Peay State University’s position as a leading public university in Tennessee, with its strong academic programs, vibrant campus life, and commitment to student achievement. As the institution looks to the future, it remains focused on expanding access, enhancing educational outcomes, and driving regional economic growth.

About Austin Peay State University

Austin Peay State University (APSU), located in Clarksville, Tennessee, is a leading institution of higher education in the Southeast. The university offers over 50 graduate and 125 undergraduate degree paths, including the country’s first registered apprenticeship for teaching and a newly launched Master of Business Administration (MBA) program.

Named after Clarksville native and former Tennessee Governor Austin Peay State University, the university’s Clarksville campus spans 195 acres downtown. APSU also operates a campus at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and is Tennessee’s leading higher education provider for military-affiliated students, who represent more than 25% of the student body.

For more information, visit www.apsu.edu.