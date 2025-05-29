76.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Clarksville Police Confirm Fatality in Purple Heart Parkway Collision

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Yesterday afternoon, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Purple Heart Parkway at Jordan Road.

The collision involved a Nissan Altima and a second vehicle. Three occupants from the Nissan were transported by medical helicopter to Nashville-area hospitals. Tragically, the front passenger of the Altima, 69-year-old David Frazier, succumbed to his injuries.

The driver remains in critical condition, while the third passenger is listed in stable condition. The two occupants of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Next-of-kin notifications have been completed.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact CPD FACT Investigator Creighton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5367.

