APSU Soccer Adds Transfers Kendall Hecht, Anna Drexel to 2025 Roster

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head soccer coach Kim McGowan made a pair of transfer additions in Kendall Hecht and Anna Drexel, Tuesday.

“This spring portal, the Govs added some serious speed,” said McGowan. “Kendall and Anna can both run up and down the sidelines, get in behind defenders and provide some flare.”

Hecht comes to Clarksville after redshirting for the 2024 ASUN Regular-Season Soccer Champions, Florida Gulf Coast, during her freshman season.

A Parrish, Florida native, Hecht prepped at Parrish Community High School for head coach John Mentzer, where she totaled 90 goals throughout her high school career. She also had a school record 35 goals, including 15 assists, during her freshman season.

Hecht was the 2022 Sarasota Herald Tribune Soccer Player of the Year in 2022, and was named an All-County selection three times during her prep career, in addition to two All-Area and as many United Soccer Sociates Association All-Region selections. She also was tabbed to the USCA All-State.

“Kendall will be another Floridian on the roster who already has some experience in the ASUN. She is excited to show off her talents this fall in Clarksville,” said McGowan on Hecht.

Drexel joins the Govs after spending the 2024 season at Alabama-Birmingham, where she appeared in one game for the Blazers. Prior to her time at UAB, Drexel was on Western Kentucky’s track and field team. She competed in one meet for the Hilltoppers – the 2024 Commodore Challenge (1/13/24) — where she raced an 8.20 60-meter dash and was a member of WKU’s 4×400-meter relay team.

“Anna is coming right down the road to us from Bowling Green. We are amped to see her this fall, fully focused on soccer and with the APSU Govs.”

“We are coming off a fresh spring season with lots of new faces on the pitch and now we are gaining two new additions – this fall is going to be fun!” said McGowan.