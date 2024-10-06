71.7 F
Clarksville
Sunday, October 6, 2024
HomeSportsAPSU Softball Secures 6-3 Win in Fall Opener at Cathi Maynard Park...
Sports

APSU Softball Secures 6-3 Win in Fall Opener at Cathi Maynard Park against John A. Logan

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Softball Stays in Control Throughout 6-3 Win Over John A. Logan in Fall Debut. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Softball Stays in Control Throughout 6-3 Win Over John A. Logan in Fall Debut. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team opened its fall schedule with a 6-3 win against John A. Logan, Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

The Governors led the 10-inning opener wire-to-wire, with Brie Howard pacing the team with a pair of hits across three plate appearances during an afternoon in which head coach Kassie Stanfill utilized nearly her entire 22-man roster.

Both Howard and Kylie Campbell reached base in the bottom of the opening frame, with Howard picking up a single and Campbell reaching safely on a fielder’s choice. 

Raylon Roach, Howard, and Campbell hit singles to break the ice and help give the APSU Govs a 2-0 lead through three innings, while Kiley Hinton and Sam Leski also tallied a base knock to extend APSU’s advantage to 4-0 following the fourth.

After the Vols cut into APSU’s advantage following a two-run sixth inning, Macee Roberts brought in Maggie Daughrity in the bottom of the seventh before Sammie Leski crossed the plate for APSU’s sixth and final run of the evening. 

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2024 softball season, follow the Austin Peay State University softball on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team treks to Calloway County, Kentucky, for an October 8th, 5:30pm game against Murray State. The contest against the Racers is Austin Peay State University’s only road game of the fall, as they’ll return back home for a 1Saturday 1:00pm contest against Roane State.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Soccer Continues Streak, Secures 4-1 Victory at Jacksonville
Next article
AAA: Older Cars at Greater Risk Due to Mechanical, Safety Deficiencies
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online