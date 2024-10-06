Austin Peay State University Soccer Continues Streak, Secures 4-1 Victory at Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to four matches following a 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference victory against Jacksonville, Sunday, at Southern Oak Stadium.

Austin Peay (5-4-4, 3-1-2 ASUN) trailed early following an eighth-minute score by Jacksonville (2-8-2, 1-4-1 ASUN), but answered in the 25th minute to tie the match following Ellie Dreas’ third score of the season.

The score remained 1-1 until 10 minutes after the start of the second half, when Alana Owens put the APSU Govs in front off a pass by Ellie Dreas.

Kasidy Schenk continued to extend APSU’s advantage on the next shot of the match in the 57th minute for her second goal in the last three matches.

Alec Baumgardt then netted her fifth of her senior campaign on, again, Austin Peay State University’s next attempt on goal to make it 4-1 Govs in the 65th minute.

Despite a quartet of JU attempts, APSU goalkeeper Katie Bahn and the Govs’ defense held the three-goal advantage, resulting in the 4-1 Sunshine State victory.

Pitch Points

Austin Peay State University’s four goals are tied for its most in a match since scoring 10 against Alabama State, September 20th, 2015.

The governors’ four goal-corers are also the most numerous since they had seven in that 2015 win against Alabama State.

At 3-1-2 in ASUN Conference play, the Governors are currently tied with Lipscomb for fourth in league standings with 11 points. They are within two points of Eastern Kentucky (12 points) and Central Arkansas (13 points) for a top-two placement.

Ellie Dreas’ 25th-minute goal is her third of the season and first since August 25th against UT Martin. The score marks Dreas’ seventh of her career and is tied for her single-season best mark, which she set last season.

Alana Owens’ goal is her second of the season and first since August 29th against Murray State. It also ties the sophomore’s single-season best mark.

Kasidy Schenk’s goal is her second of the season and ASUN Conference play, after the junior midfielder netted a score against Central Arkansas last Sunday. It also is tied for her single-season best mark.

Alec Baumgardt netted her career-best fifth goal of the season. It marked the first since scoring the game-winner against Bellarmine on September 19th.

Baumgardt’s goal, the 15th of her career, moved her into a two-way tie with Andy Quiceno (2010-13) for seventh all-time.



Baumgardt also moved into a tie for eighth all-time in points (36). She now is tied with Natalia Ariza (2010-13).



Katie Bahn improves to 1-0-1 between the pipes for APSU this season.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team returns home for a pair of matches against teams from Florida, beginning with an October 10th 6:00pm match against Stetson for “Breast Cancer Awareness Night” followed by an October 13th 1:00pm contest against Florida Gulf Coast for Senior Night.