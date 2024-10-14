Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Lafayette Road water outage, lane closure for water valve work

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Tuesday, October 15th, 2024, at 8:00pm on Lafayette Road from Orleans Drive to Fort Campbell Boulevard for water valve replacement.

The following roads will be included in the water outage and low water pressure may affect the vicinity during the work.

Roads Affected

Lafayette Road (Orleans Drive to Fort Campbell Boulevard)

Darlene Drive (Lafayette Road to Rue Le Mans Drive)

Darlene Drive (Lafayette Road to Rue Le Mans Drive)

Jacqueline Court

Sinclair Drive (Fort Campbell Boulevard to 1191 Sinclair Drive)

In preparation of the work, utility construction crews will close the eastbound lane of Lafayette Road at 5:00pm from Orleans Drive to Fort Campbell Boulevard and Darlene Drive from Lafayette Road to Stephanie Drive.

Crews anticipate that the water valve replacement will be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 4:00am on Wednesday, October 16th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com