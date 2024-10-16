Clarksville Police Seek Tips on Stolen Motorcycles After Storage Unit Burglary

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating the burglary of a building which resulted in the theft of two motorcycles.

The victim had stored two Harley Davidson motorcycles at a storage facility on Pea Ridge Road in May 2024 and recently discovered that the motorcycles were missing.

The motorcycles are described as a 2012 HD Softail Classic that is amber-red with black saddlebags (PA tag 6YJ15). The second motorcycle is a 2010 HD Fatboy that is purple/blue (PA tag 4XF83). The red motorcycle has been seen in the Providence Boulevard/Peachers Mill area.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Henry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5343.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.