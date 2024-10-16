60.3 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Seek Tips on Stolen Motorcycles After Storage Unit Burglary
News

Clarksville Police Seek Tips on Stolen Motorcycles After Storage Unit Burglary

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department Investigates Building Burglary and Theft of Two Harley Davidson Motorcycles
Clarksville Police Department Investigates Building Burglary and Theft of Two Harley Davidson Motorcycles

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating the burglary of a building which resulted in the theft of two motorcycles.

The victim had stored two Harley Davidson motorcycles at a storage facility on Pea Ridge Road in May 2024 and recently discovered that the motorcycles were missing.

Harley Davidson Motorcycles Stolen in Clarksville
Harley Davidson Motorcycles Stolen in Clarksville

The motorcycles are described as a 2012 HD Softail Classic that is amber-red with black saddlebags (PA tag 6YJ15). The second motorcycle is a 2010 HD Fatboy that is purple/blue (PA tag 4XF83). The red motorcycle has been seen in the Providence Boulevard/Peachers Mill area.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Henry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5343.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Aviation provides support in Hurricane Helene’s aftermath
Next article
APSU Soccer Travels to Queens Looking to Solidify ASUN Standing
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information