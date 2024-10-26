Black Excellence Brunch Celebrates Black-Owned Businesses and Community Leaders

Clarksville, TN – Black Clarksville’s Tiffany Perkins recently hosted the 3rd Annual Black Excellence Brunch, a garden party-themed event featuring live music, interactive photo displays, and awards for local black-owned/led businesses and organizations.

“Today, we are highlighting and honoring black-owned/led businesses and organizations,” Perkins said. “Our legacy honorees today are Kimberly Wiggins, Monica Meeks, Harold Evans, Jr., and Nick Nicholson. This is a great time to come together, highlight businesses, and connect.”

BLK Clarksville has been around since 2019, and it’s the third year of this event, which pre-registered more than 100 people. “We’re excited and grateful for everyone here to celebrate with us,” Perkins said. “August is Black Business Month. This annual BLK Clarksville fundraiser helps us with our mission. A lot of people may not know some of these businesses, but they are now being recognized as the best in their field.

“A lot of people from here have let us know that customers have found them because of our awards and our black-owned business directory. We hope to continue to provide a platform for them. This community is very friendly to minority businesses, but we can always do better, especially with support and education from platforms like ours.”

