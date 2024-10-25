Austin Peay State University Soccer Falls 2-0 to Lipscomb

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision to Lipscomb in the final regular-season action of Atlantic Sun Conference play Friday, at Morgan Brothers Field.

After a defensive first half which saw the two sides combine for just five shots across the 45 minutes, Lipscomb (11-3-4, 7-1-3 ASUN) out-shot Austin Peay (7-6-5, 5-3-3 ASUN), 11-3 in the final frame, where it netted both of its scores.

Lipscomb’s first goal of the period, from Kiara Pralle, came early in the 56th minute, and Pralle extended the Bisons’ advantage 25 minutes later with another score.

Austin Peay State University enters the postseason at the No. 6 seed following tonight’s result,\ and awaits the result of a pair of matches between Central Arkansas and North Alabama, and North Florida and Jacksonville, to find who it will be facing in the postseason.

Pitch Points