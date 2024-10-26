Austin Peay State University’s Seth Smith Secures Back-to-Back Tournament Wins, Named ASUN Golfer of the Week Again

Jacksonville, FL – After picking up his second individual win in as many weeks, Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golfer Seth Smith was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Golfer of the Week for the second-straight week, the league announced Thursday.

Coming off his first collegiate victory at Murray State’s The Buddy, Smith won again at the Xavier Invitational, picking up a two-shot victory at Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio. Smith is the first Austin Peay men’s golfer with multiple individual victories in a season since Marco Iten won three times during the 2013-14 campaign.

Smith also was the first Governor to win back-to-back events since Chris Barron won the Cardinal Intercollegiate and Earl Yestingsmeier Classic during the 2005-06 season. In addition, Smith’s victories mark the first time Austin Peay State University has had back-to-back individual medalists since Dustin Korte and Anthony Bradley won the Memphis Intercollegiate and ASU Red Wolves Intercollegiate, respectively, during the 2012-13 season.

Smith opened the Xavier Invitational with his best round, shooting a three-under 67. He then carded a one-over 71 and one-under 69 to finish the event at three-under 207.

Smith and Patton Samuels have both been named ASUN Golfer of the Week twice this season, making them the only teammates in the ASUN to have multiple weekly conference awards.

With the fall season in the books, Austin Peay State University is back in action when it takes on Murray State at the Battle of the Border, February 8th, to kick off the spring at Hopkinsville Country Club in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. The Governors’ first spring tournament comes when they compete at Stetson’s Daytona Beach Invitational, March 3rd-4th, at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida.

For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.