Austin Peay State University’s innovative banking program Banking on Govs celebrates first graduates

Austin Peay State University (APSU) is celebrating a milestone as Lesly Moreno and Piper Conditt have become the first students to complete its innovative Banking on Govs program.

Launched in the Summer 2023 semester in partnership with F&M Bank and the Tennessee Bankers Association, the program offers hands-on experience with banking operations and industry professionals.

Moreno and Conditt said the experience of working through the program allowed them to better understand banking operations as Tennessee’s next generation of banking professionals.







Program Highlights

Student Experience

Both students praised their time at Austin Peay State University: Conditt emphasized how the university encouraged her to step out of her comfort zone, while Moreno appreciated the life lessons from her professors.

“They have contributed to helping me become a better person, always keeping in mind that I need to have a work-life balance and help the community,” Moreno said.

The Banking on Govs program is made possible through a generous gift from F&M Bank and support from the Tennessee Bankers Association. By providing students with hands-on experience and industry connections, the program addresses the growing need for skilled professionals in the banking sector. F&M Bank and the Tennessee Bankers Association’s commitment to this initiative reflects their dedication to fostering the next generation of banking talent and strengthening the financial industry in Tennessee.