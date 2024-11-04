APSU Volleyball Heads to Nashville for ASUN Showdown Against Lipscomb

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team makes the short trip to face in-state Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Lipscomb in a Tuesday 6:00pm match at Allen Arena.

Austin Peay State University fell to Eastern Kentucky last Friday but defeated Bellarmine 3-2 on Saturday.

The win against the Knights was the first win for interim head coach Connor Crawford. Payton Deidesheimer had 17 kills, matching her career-high, and Luci Lippelgoos had 11 blocks.

Lipscomb most recently defeated Eastern Kentucky in a 3-1 match at Allen Arena.

This will be the second meeting of the Governors and the Bisons this season, with the first being a 3-1 Bisons win at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Through The Rotation

Anna Rita leads Austin Peay State University with 87.0 blocks. Her 151 kills rank fourth.

Sarah Carnathan’s 212 kills pace the Governors, and her 43.0 blocks are fourth.

Kayleigh Ryan is first on the team with 369 assists and 30 aces. Her 129 digs are third.

Tayler Baron leads with 419 digs. Her 107 assists are third.

Maggie Duyos is second with 158 digs and 343 assists.

Outside hitter Sarah Carnathan returns after having 125 kills last season, averaging 1.79 per set. The junior has 186 kills in her first two seasons with the APSU Govs, averaging 1.51 per set.

Setter Maggie Duyos played in 18 matches for the APSU Govs during her freshman season and finished second on the team with 199 assists, averaging 3.55 per set. She also had 77 digs on the season, highlighted by a nine-dig performance at North Florida on November 11th.

Junior middle blocker Payton Deidesheimer played in 20 matches last season and made seven starts. She totaled 109 kills and had a career-high of 17 at Stetson on October 14th.

Middle blocker Anna Rita also enjoyed a successful freshman year, appearing in 24 matches and making 18 starts. She had 73 blocks on the season, ranking third on the team. Her career-high nine blocks came against Central Arkansas on November 10th. She had a career-high .667 hitting percentage with four kills on six swings at Eastern Kentucky on October 27th.



Junior defensive specialist Emma Loiars returns after appearing in 49 sets for the APSU Govs last season. She totaled 92 digs, averaging 1.88 per game, with a career-high of 14 digs twice against Lindenwood and Indiana State on September 1st.

Inside The Series

Lipscomb

Series Record: Bisons lead, 14-4

Current Streak: Bisons W14

Last Meeting: 3-1 Bisons win, October 4th, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

After their trip to Nashville, the Austin Peay State University volleyball team hits the road to face North Alabama and Central Arkansas on November 8th and 10th, respectively.