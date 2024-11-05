Austin Peay State University Receiver Jaden Barnes Shines with Record Numbers, Secures UAC Weekly Award

Clarksville, TN – After posting one of the top performances by a wide receiver in Austin Peay State University (APSU) history and the FCS this season, wide receiver Jaden Barnes was named the United Athletic Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Barnes, who was named the UAC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career, is the first Governor to be named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week this season. He is the first Gov to receive this honor since Mike DiLiello, October 30th, 2023.

A native of Fairburn, Georgia, Barnes recorded 12 receptions for 241 yards and three touchdowns in Austin Peay State University’s 31-17 win at North Alabama. Barnes’ 241 receiving yards are the second-best single-game receiving total in Austin Peay State University history, trailing only Harold “Red” Roberts’s program-record 252 yards against Murray State in 1969.

The 241 receiving yards are the second-best single-game total in the FCS this season, trailing only the 244 yards posted by Lafayette’s Elijah Stewart against Monmouth (September 7th).

Barnes’ 12 receptions are tied for the second-best game in program history and are the most by a Gov since Drae McCray had 12 catches at Alabama in 2022. The 12 catches also are tied for the 10th-best single-game mark in the FCS this season.

In addition, Barnes’ three receiving touchdowns are tied for the fifth-best single-game in APSU history and are the most by a Gov since DeAngelo Wilson had three touchdown catches against North Carolina Central in 2019. The three touchdown catches also are tied for the second-best single-game in the FCS this season.

Barnes hauled in touchdowns of 57, 31, and 49 yards against North Alabama, with the 57 and 49-yarder being the two longest receiving touchdowns by a Gov this season

Barnes and the Governors return home for the first of three-straight games at Fortera Stadium to close out the regular season when it takes on No. 15 Abilene Christian at 3:00pm, November 9th, for Military Appreciation Day: Stacheville’s Salute to Service.

