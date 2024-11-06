Clarksville Gearheads Car Club Hosts Popular Car Show, Swap Meet

Clarksville, TN – The parking lot at Two Rivers Center drew lots of attention on a recent Saturday when dozens of local car enthusiasts set up for a car show and swap meet hosted by Clarksville Gearheads Car Club.

Gearheads hosts numerous events throughout the year. They welcome all makes and models and have no membership fees. The lot was filled with everything from rat rods to an Audi R8, a McClaren, a full-blown race car and a totally-restored Karmann Ghia.

“We’ve been around since 2018,” Club President Kevin Martin said. “We host 30 – 40 events every year, and do quite a bit for the community. We love to do shows like this. We welcome anybody and anything. We want everyone to come out and see the cars, and/or bring their own.”

Martin says the club started hosting the shows to boost the vendor swaps, and the two things sort of help each other. “We give awards for the top ten, for best club participation, greatest distance traveled, best classic, best modern, best truck, best of show, etc. There are lots of awards to be presented, lots to see, and everyone has fun.”

