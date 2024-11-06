Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts Congratulates New, Returning Council Members Following Tuesday’s Election

Clarksville, TN – After the Tuesday, November 5th, 2024, Clarksville City Council elections, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts formally welcomes some newly-elected individuals to the council, as well as some returning members.
New to the council after being sworn into office early in 2025 will be:
- Ward 3: Carlos Peters
- Ward 8: Jerry Haywood, and
- Ward 9: Jimmy Brown
Additionally, a familiar name from past council service returns in Ward 4 Tim Chandler.
Two council members who had previously been appointed to fulfill unexpired council terms were elected by voters on Tuesday.
They are:
- Ward 5: Ambar Marquis
- Ward 12: Keri Lovato
“The newly-elected members bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the city council,” said Mayor Pitts. “We look forward to working with them, along with the returning members who have served well.”
These newly-elected council members will take the oath of office at the beginning of City Council regular session on Thursday, January 2nd, 2025.