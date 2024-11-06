Clarksville Police Department Celebrates Promotions and Award for Outstanding Service

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, November 4th, 2024, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) held a promotion ceremony at Freedom Point at Liberty Park, recognizing several officers for their recent promotions and awards.

The following officers were promoted to the following rank:

Detective: David Hauser, Kevin Westover and Trisha Beveridge (not pictured)

Agent: Jeremy McGuire, Andrew Williams, Mark Shelhamer, and Cardavius Davis

Field Training Officer (FTO): Allyson Raikes and Brad Holder (not pictured)

They have all accepted the challenges ahead of them, and continue to serve the citizens of Clarksville with the utmost professionalism.

Field Training Officer (FTO) Jeffery Novenario was recognized as the Clarksville Police Department’s Employee of the Quarter (1st Quarter) 2024/2025. FTO Novenario has been with the Clarksville Police Department since November 2018. He was promoted to FTO in July 2023 and has been instrumental in training new officers after they graduated from the police academy.

His mentorship extends to seasoned colleagues and recruits, as he emphasizes the importance of communication and teamwork. With a focus on fostering a positive learning environment, FTO Novenario ensures that the next generation of officers is well-equipped to handle the challenges of the job while upholding the values of integrity and service.

His commitment strengthens his team and builds trust within the community.