APSU Art Students Complete Prestigious Printmaking Internships, Boost Career Prospects

Clarksville, TN – Two Austin Peay State University (APSU) art and design students recently completed summer internships at prestigious printmaking shops, gaining experience that will shape their future careers in the arts.

Kamau Hargrow, a senior studio art major, interned at Camp Nevernice, a one-person letterpress shop in Nashville run by Laura Baisden.

Lily Goodowens, a junior majoring in studio art, spent her summer at Hatch Show Print, an historic letterpress print shop in Nashville known for its colorful posters and a division of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

“It was just me and Laura,” Hargrow said. “It was a very intimate experience.”

He assisted with poster production for country music artists and gained hands-on experience with multilayer linoleum cuts, a printmaking technique that involves carving designs into a soft, rubbery material called linoleum.

Goodowens’ internship at Hatch Show Print offered a crash course in letterpress printmaking, a traditional printing technique that involves pressing an inked metal or wood type onto paper, and its cultural significance.

“I worked with cool bands because Hatch has a close relationship with the Ryman,” Goodowens said. “Most of the posters Ryman Auditorium puts out are done by Hatch.”

Both students highlighted the value of working within established brands and balancing creative vision with client needs.

“You see the nitty-gritty of the standards you hold, a print you’re sending out to clients, which sets a standard for my artwork and what I want to show the world,” Goodowens added.

Hargrow plans to apply his knowledge to his upcoming senior show.

“My senior show will feature only reduction prints, and my experience at her shop is making the process of cutting and printing them much easier,” he said.

Both students are active in APSU’s Print Club, a student organization focused on printmaking. They create limited-edition posters for visiting artist lectures.

“The internships enhanced our skills, and now we’re able to mentor new members while managing our project timelines,” Goodowens said. “It’s a fun challenge to grow the club while preserving the sense of community that drew us to it.”

Goodowens is exploring graduate school options, interested in teaching or gallery management. Hargrow will focus on his senior show while considering future directions in fine art printmaking.

To learn about a career in art and design, visit www.apsu.edu/art-design/.