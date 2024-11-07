APSU Military Veteran Whitney Joseph Inspires as TSCPA Accounting Ambassador

Clarksville, TN – When Whitney Joseph left the military, she faced a common challenge for many veterans: deciding on a new career path.

“I struggled to choose what path to pursue and what to study,” she said, reflecting on the time she spent finding her footing at Austin Peay State University (APSU).

Stories like Joseph’s are familiar at Austin Peay State University, where approximately 27% of the student population is military-affiliated. Her path underscores a powerful truth: nonlinear journeys can lead to rich, fulfilling academic experiences and are often enhanced by the perspectives that veterans and other nontraditional students bring to the classroom.

Initially, Joseph grappled with self-doubt, comparing herself to peers who had followed more conventional academic paths. However, she soon redirected her focus to her strengths and passion for accounting. Recognizing the value of mentorship, she actively sought guidance from accounting faculty to strengthen her position.

“Professors are invaluable connections,” she said. “They not only share their expertise but also help identify opportunities and connect you with organizations in your field.”

Joseph discovered the Tennessee Society of CPAs (TSCPA), a professional organization for certified public accountants in Tennessee, through her persistence, campus networking events and encouragement from Dr. Susan Cockrell. The organization would soon prove transformative in her academic and professional journey.

Now a senior, Joseph is one of 18 students statewide who serve as ambassadors for TSCPA. The organization brings together accounting professionals to connect, advocate for the profession, and provide opportunities for professional development.

“Being a TSCPA student ambassador allows me to see what I can expect from the accounting field and validates my career choice,” she said.

The program has significantly boosted her confidence and provided access to valuable resources she hadn’t realized were essential for her professional growth. Joseph works with organization leaders to promote the accounting profession and student membership. She is already seeing the benefits of the practical application in her role as she presents to classes each semester on behalf of the organization.

“The program has been instrumental in accelerating my professional growth, honing my public speaking skills, and expanding my network among accounting professionals and peers throughout Tennessee,” she said.

Joseph admits that balancing her time is not always easy, so she relies on her time management skills and planner to help prioritize activities.

“Know when to say no,” she said. “As much as I love to network and find new connections, I must dedicate some time to my studies. Consequently, staying home will result in missing some events and activities. And knowing when and how to prioritize is a great skill to refine.”

Joseph has gained invaluable insights into industry practices and professional development by getting to know others in the TSCPA program. The exposure to essential tools and resources for the CPA exam is a crucial step in her career path, and the organization’s events allow her to practice and refine her professional interactions repeatedly. This consistent exposure has significantly boosted her confidence in navigating professional settings and expanding her network.

“Each event is an opportunity to learn something new about the industry and to connect with experienced professionals,” she said. “The more I attend, the more comfortable I become in these settings, and the more I understand how to leverage these connections for my career growth.”

Thanks to her time at APSU, Joseph said she feels better prepared for her career. Her active engagement in a relevant professional network has given her a recognizable professional affiliation and an outlet to practically demonstrate her leadership skills.



Joseph is inspiring others —both on traditional and nontraditional paths— as she continues to excel as a TSCPA student ambassador and prepares for a promising career in accounting. Her path demonstrates that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to academic and professional achievement, and sometimes, the most rewarding journeys are not the most straightforward.

About Veterans Week at Austin Peay State University

Austin Peay State University is celebrating students like Joseph during Veterans Week from November 4th-9th. Veterans and their families can enjoy a free football game, pick up an exclusive 2024 Military and Veterans Affairs Patch, test drive a new BMW, and more.

For the full schedule, visit www.apsu.edu/mva/veterans-week.