Alana Ward of Baggett Heating & Cooling Honored Among 2024 Top Women in HVAC

Clarksville, TN – Baggett Heating & Cooling is thrilled to announce that its owner and President, Alana Ward, has been selected as one of the 2024 Top Women in HVAC by ACHR NEWS.

This prestigious award highlights women who are making significant strides in the HVACR industry, celebrating their expertise, innovation, and dedication. Alana was chosen from over 300 candidates nationwide.

Alana’s journey in HVAC began unexpectedly when she joined her father’s business after graduating from Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in Political Science. Initially stepping in as a temporary bookkeeper, she soon took on the role of General Manager and eventually became the owner of Baggett Heating & Cooling.

Her commitment to providing solutions for comfort and energy efficiency, as well as her dedication to ethical standards, has been pivotal in establishing Baggett as a trusted name in the industry.

This recent recognition joins a series of honors in Alana’s career, including being named Contracting Business HVAC Woman of the Year in 2012 and the 2022 Valerie Hunter-Kelly Woman in Business by the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Reflecting on her journey, Alana shared, “Being recognized as one of the Top Women in HVAC is an honor that reflects not only my journey but also the values we uphold at Baggett. Turning around a struggling business into one known for integrity and quality has been incredibly rewarding. My hope is that we continue to inspire more women and men alike to enter this field, knowing they can succeed with dedication and the pursuit of excellence.”

Alana received her award at the Women in HVACR Conference, held in Dallas, TX. This recognition by ACHR NEWS underscores Baggett Heating & Cooling’s commitment to quality and leadership in HVAC, setting a high standard in both the industry and the community.

David Richardson of the National Comfort Institute said, “Alana cares deeply about doing things the right way. She isn’t focused on shortcuts or cost-cutting but rather on ensuring that every detail is correct. She has the courage to walk away from jobs if they don’t align with her values—a true mark of integrity in our field.”

