Leadership Clarksville Class of 2025 Kicks Off at The Haven Pointe

Thursday, November 7, 2024
Leadership Clarksville Welcomes New Class of 2025 with Exciting Kickoff Event. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The Leadership Clarksville Class of 2025 recently gathered for an event at The Haven Pointe, April Consulo’s new event venue, for a kickoff event hosted by graduates of LC’s Class of 2024.

“Our most recent graduates are responsible for ushering in the new class,” LC Executive Director Yolonda Williams said, “They welcome everyone to the program. This is an opportunity for them to share their experiences from last year and get everyone pumped up for what’s going to happen.”

The kickoff comes just before the annual retreat, with this year’s graduates telling Class of ’25 members what they can expect at the retreat and over the next nine months as they learn a great deal about Clarksville-Montgomery County.

“It’s about reengaging our alumni,” Williams said. “Our new President is Betty Burchett, so she and our Board Chairs are here. We’re hoping tonight helps bridge the gap between old and new. This year’s class is 32 strong.

“Our ultimate goal is to take Clarksville’s emerging leaders and give them a better understanding of how this city works. We meet once a month for nine months, touching on education, healthcare, business, the city, and the county. It’s so they can learn what they need to know to best operate in those spaces. This program really helps make better leaders for Clarksville-Montgomery County.”

