67.8 F
Clarksville
Thursday, November 7, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women's Tennis Duo Heads to ITA Masters Championship...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Duo Heads to ITA Masters Championship in Georgia

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis’ Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov Set to Compete at ITA Conference Masters Championship. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis’ Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov Set to Compete at ITA Conference Masters Championship. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov of Austin Peay State University’s women’s tennis team are set to compete in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Conference Masters Championship, November 7th-10th, in Rome, Georgia. 

Torrealba and Baranov will face Kansas State’s Veronika Kulhava and Tereza Polakova in the main draw of women’s open doubles, which begins Thursday at 4:30pm CT. 

If the pair wins their match, they will move on to the round of 16, with times to be announced later. 

In the fall season, Torrealba and Baranov are 7-1 in doubles matches as a pair. 

For updates on the tournament, check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Previous article
Mark Green: Update From Washington for November 7th, 2024
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information