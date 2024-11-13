Clarksville Police Department Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspects Caught on Camera

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is conducting an investigation and is interested in speaking to the two individuals seen on video cameras on November 10th, 2024 at approximately 8:45pm on Rossview Road.

A white male and white female were seen getting out of a four-door sedan. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked not to hesitate to get in touch with CPD Detective Adair at 931.648.0656, ext. 5188.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.