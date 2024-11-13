Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Crossland Avenue & Madison Street area wide water outage, road closure planned for water valve maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CPD) has planned water valve replacement work on Thursday, November 14th at 6:00pm that will cause a water outage and low water pressure to the following streets and roads.

Roads affected are Crossland Avenue (Greenwood Avenue to Pageant Lane), Talley Drive (Crossland Avenue to Conroy Avenue), Richardson Street (Crossland Avenue to Paradise Hill Road), Central Avenue (Stafford Street to Woodard Street), Gracey Avenue (Stafford Street to Daniel Street), Pageant Lane (Crossland Avenue to Highway Drive), Madison Terrace, and Madison Terrace Court, Madison Street (Pageant Lane to Golf Club Lane).

Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity during the work.

Crossland Avenue will be closed from Central Avenue to Pageant Lane. Traffic will be detoured to Central Avenue and Pageant Lane to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment and follow directional signs when approaching the work zone.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 6:00am on Friday, November 15th.

