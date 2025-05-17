Nashville Sounds Edge Memphis Redbirds 4-3, Clinch Third Straight Series Victory

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds beat the Memphis Redbirds 4-3 on Saturday night to win their third consecutive series and sit 10-games above .500 on the season. Carlos Rodriguez worked five innings of one-run ball to lower his ERA to 1.99 on the year as he picked up his third win of the season.

Scoreless through four innings in a pitcher’s duel, Jimmy Herron put the Sounds in front with a two-run home run in the top of the fifth for his second home run of the year. After getting their first hit off Rodriguez in the bottom of the fourth, Memphis cut into the lead with back-to-back doubles to start the fifth.

The Brewers’ no. 22-rated prospect picked up a pair of strikeouts following a hit batter and two-out walk to leave the potential tying run stranded in scoring position and set himself up for the win.

Eddie Rosario’s first home run with Nashville extended the Sounds lead in the top of the sixth as his two-run home run pushed the lead out to 4-1.

Tyler Jay and Aaron Ashby combined to work three scoreless innings in relief of Rodriguez. Jay struck out three over two innings while Ashby worked a hitless eighth with a strikeout in his third rehab appearance for the Sounds.

Jesus Liranzo took the mound for the second straight night in relief in the bottom of the ninth. A pair of walks started his night before battling back to get the first out of the inning with a strikeout of Bryan Torres. Former Sound and current Redbird Andy Yerzy brought Memphis back within one as he laced a two-RBI double down the right-field line to make it 4-3. Liranzo responded with consecutive strikeouts to leave the tying run in scoring position and preserve his second save of the year.

With the series win wrapped up, the Nashville Sounds aims to get their fifth win of the series for the first time in 2025 in the finale on Sunday. RHP Deivi Garcia (3-1, 4.50 ERA) will get the start for Nashville against the Redbirds and LHP Drew Rom (0-0, 0.00). First pitch from AutoZone Park is scheduled for 1:05pm.