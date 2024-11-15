50 F
Clarksville
Friday, November 15, 2024
Sports

Austin Peay State University Cross Country Ends Season on High Note at South Regional

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Delivers Strong Performances to Close Cross-Country Season in Florida. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Cross CountryTallahassee, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross-country teams concluded their season at the NCAA South Regional at Appalacee State Park.

“They ran smart races and left it all out on the course today,” said assistant coach Kendall Muhammad. “I’m very proud of how they raced and finished out the season!”

The women kicked the event off with a 6K race. Shaye Foster led the way for the sixth-straight meet with a time of 22:54.6. She was followed by Sydney Freeman (23:36.3), Ashley Doyle (23:50.8), and Savannah Fruth (24:15.0).

Jackson Fowler was the lone male competing for the APSU Govs, finishing the season with a 10K time of 34:43.7, his personal best. 

Next Up, APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team now turns their attention to track and field season, which will begin December 6th in Birmingham, Alabama, at the Birmingham Indoor Icebreaker.

