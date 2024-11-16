Finders Keepers Cat Rescue Hosts Annual Pints & Paws at The Fallen Brewery

Clarksville, TN – Loralee Childers of Finders Keepers Cat Rescue recently teamed with the folks at The Fallen Brewery to present their annual Pints & Paws event.

“The Fallen Brewery, Nate and Heather, have been kind enough to host this for the last three years,” Childers said. “We have a supply drive, a silent auction, kittens up for adoption, and we’re accepting donation items as well.”

Childers describes the cat adoption situation in Clarksville as, “Always fluid and dynamic. There are a lot of awesome organizations working to help improve the overall welfare of cats in our community, ours included. We always work together toward this shared mission. It always feels like an uphill battle, but I think we’re making great improvements. Based on the information coming from Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, the live outcomes of cats have improved incredibly.”

“We’re smaller, but we do about 100 adoptions every year, and they’re all great cats. They’re purrfect, if you will.” Lots of volunteers and silent auction items made for a successful event. For information, go to www.finderskeeperscatrescue.com

Photo Gallery