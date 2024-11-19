APSU Men’s Basketball Takes on Morehead State as Rivalry Resumes at Ellis T. Johnson Arena

Austin Peay (3-1) at Morehead State (1-3)

Wednesday, November 20th, 2024 | 6:00pm CT

Morehead, KY | Ellis T. Johnson Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team renews a 60-year-old rivalry when it takes on former Ohio Valley Conference foe Morehead State in a Wednesday 6:00pm CT matchup at Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky.

Austin Peay (3-1) is coming off a 103-68 defeat at No. 9 Tennessee, Sunday, in its first loss of the season. Isaac Haney and LJ Thomas paced the Govs in the loss with 22 and 20 points, respectively, marking the first duo to score 20 points apiece against the Volunteers since Kentucky last March.

Haney’s 22-point game against Tennessee was his second time leading the APSU Govs in scoring this season and the first since scoring 19 points in a season-opening victory against Union, November 17th. Haney connected on a game-high five three-pointers in the decision against Tennessee, while adding a steal and three free throws in 29:23.

Thomas’ performance in the scoring column was his second 20-point game of the season and his second double-digit game in as many outings. A Plant City, Florida native, Thomas leads Austin Peay State University in points (19.8), rebounds (5.3), and assists (3.8) per game, while Haney paces.

The Governors are second in the Atlantic Sun Conference and 62nd in the NCAA with 10.3 turnovers per game, and are second in the ASUN and 89th in the NCAA with a +3.5 turnover margin through the opening four games of the season.

Wednesday’s game is the 117th all-time meeting between Austin Peay State University and Morehead State (1-3). The Governors look to a four-game losing streak to the Eagles that dates back to the 2021 season. APSU fell to Morehead State last season, 61-50, November 29th, 2023; the defeat was the first of just three home losses for APSU a season ago, and the lone one in nonconference play.

Morehead State won the 2024 OVC Tournament a season ago after earning a share of the league’s regular-season title. After the departure of head coach Preston Spradlin – who left to take a job at James Madison – nine-year assistant coach Jonathan Mattox took over as the 15th head coach in program history during the offseason.

The Eagles are off to a 1-3 start to begin the Mattox Era, with losses to Louisville, No. 20 Cincinnati, and Chattanooga – all coming on the road. The Eagles’ lone win of the early going is against NCCAA Boyce (KY).

Wednesday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ with Jared Stacy and Dean Hardin on the call.

From the Jump

Austin Peay State University and Morehead State meet for the 60th-straight season and just the second time out of conference play.

Morehead State enters the midweek contest with four-straight wins against Austin Peay State University, it is tied for the Eagles’ longest winning streak in the series since six-straight wins, 1982-84.

Austin Peay State University is 3-1 to start the season for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

The Governors are led in points, rebounds, assists, and minutes by junior guard and North Carolina State transfer LJ Thomas.

Thomas is coming off a 20-point game against No. 9 Tennessee, Sunday – his second 20-point game of the season.

Isaac Haney connected on a career-best five three-pointers against the Volunteers, en route to his season-best 22 points.

The Governors are tied for an ASUN-best three wins this season. They are matched in the win column by North Alabama (3-1) and North Florida (3-2).

Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN with 16.3 free throws per game this season.

The Governors are second in the ASUN and 62nd the in the NCAA with 10.3 turnovers per game.

Austin Peay State University’s +3.5 turnover margin is second in the ASUN and 89th in the NCAA.

Isaac Haney is fourth in the ASUN with 10 three-pointers this season and second in the league with a 45.5-percent mark from beyond the arc.

APSU is receiving votes in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 poll for the second-straight week. They are one of five ASUN schools to at least be receiving votes in the poll.

Head coach Corey Gipson has started Quan Lax, Isaac Haney, LJ Thomas, Hansel Enmanuel, and Sai Witt for the last three games.

Daniel Loos has been the first Governor off the bench in all four games this season.

Quan Lax leads Austin Peay State University with a +19 plus-minus this season, while JaVar Daniel’s +18 is the most by a Gov in road games exclusively.



Isaac Haney’s 22-game starting streak is the longest stretch by a Governor.



Austin Peay State University is averaging 21.0 points off turnovers this season.

About the Morehead State Eagles

Morehead State went 26-9 overall – a program record for wins in a single season – and 14-4 in Ohio Valley Conference play during the 2023-24 season.

All five on the Eagles nonconference losses came against Power 5 opponents in Alabama, Purdue, Penn State, and (in the NCAA Tournament), Illinois.

The Eagles won a share of the 2024 OVC Regular-Season title for the second-straight season, but was the No. 3 seed in the 2024 OVC Tournament. The Eagles defeated #6 SIUE, #2 UT Martin, and #1 Little Rock to advance to the NCAA Tournament where they eventually fell to #3 Illinois, 69-85.

Morehead State was tabbed to finish fifth in the Ohio Valley Conference Preseason Coaches Poll. The Eagles also, like all 11 OVC institutions, had two student-athletes tabbed to the OVC Preseason Players to Watch list in graduate forward Dieonte Miles and Trent Scott.

An OVC journeyman who has played for Tennes­see Tech, Murray State, and UT Martin before arriving to Morehead this season, Kenny White Jr. leads the Eagles with 11.5 points per game this season, and scored in double figures three times in the opening four games of the regular season. He is followed in scoring by Dieonte Miles’ 9.3 points per game and a team-high 7.8 points a contest.

First-year head coach Jonathan Mattox made nine additions during the offseason, including six who had played at least one season at a four-year college. The newcomer class is highlighted by White Jr.’s team-best 11.5 points per game.

Follow the APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team participates int eh 2024 Jacksonville Classic beginning with a November 26th 1:30pm CT game against Georgia State, before then facing UT Arlington on November 27th 4:00pm CT contest in Jacksonville, Florida.