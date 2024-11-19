Clarksville Police respond to Vehicle Crash on I-24 Eastbound at Mile Marker 8

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CGW) is currently on the scene of a wreck with injuries involving a vehicle on I-24 Eastbound at Mile Marker 8. CPD received a 911 call at approximately 7:38am and officers located a vehicle that ran off the roadway and into the tree line.

The eastbound lanes of I-24 are currently shut down but traffic can use the shoulder.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared. There is no information available regarding the status of the driver.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is the investigating agency and all further inquiries should go to that agency.