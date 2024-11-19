65.4 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police respond to Vehicle Crash on I-24 Eastbound at Mile Marker...
News

Clarksville Police respond to Vehicle Crash on I-24 Eastbound at Mile Marker 8

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CGW) is currently on the scene of a wreck with injuries involving a vehicle on I-24 Eastbound at Mile Marker 8. CPD received a 911 call at approximately 7:38am and officers located a vehicle that ran off the roadway and into the tree line.

The eastbound lanes of I-24 are currently shut down but traffic can use the shoulder.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared. There is no information available regarding the status of the driver.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is the investigating agency and all further inquiries should go to that agency.

Previous article
Shae Webber’s Journey: From Military Roots to Hospitality Excellence at Austin Peay State University
Next article
Hilltop Supermarket Brings Thanksgiving Home with Ready-to-Serve Holiday Dinners
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information