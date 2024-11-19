Hilltop Supermarket Brings Thanksgiving Home with Ready-to-Serve Holiday Dinners

Clarksville, TN – Thanksgiving just got easier for families looking to enjoy a festive feast without the stress of cooking. Hilltop Supermarket is offering hot and ready-to-serve holiday dinners, perfect for gathering around the table with loved ones.

The star of the meal is your choice of a 10-12 pound oven-roasted turkey or a 5-pound ham, with options to upgrade to fried or smoked turkey for an extra charge. Accompanying the main dish are 4 pounds of savory dressing and your choice of two delectable sides, including:

2 pounds of green beans

2 pounds of mashed potatoes

2 pounds of sweet potatoes

2 pounds of macaroni and cheese

For larger appetites, additional sides are available at just $3.99 per pound. This generous dinner serves 8-10 people, making it an ideal solution for families or gatherings of friends.

Hilltop Supermarket’s deli also has all the extras to complete your holiday spread, from rolls and pies to gravy and other essentials.

Order Deadline

Make sure to place your order by Monday, November 25th, to secure your hassle-free Thanksgiving dinner.

This Thanksgiving, let Hilltop Supermarket handle the cooking while you focus on making memories with your loved ones.

About Hilltop Supermarket

Hilltop Supermarket is located at 400 Highway 149, Clarksville, TN. From Clarksville, you would take Hwy 48/13 south across the Cumberland River, turn right on Highway 149, and Hilltop Supermarket is located on the left at the top of the hill next to Dollar General. Hilltop Supermarket serves the grocery needs of the southern Montgomery County area.

Visit their website at: www.hilltopsupermarket.com.