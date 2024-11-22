11 Tennessee Vols Football aim for Perfect Home Record against UTEP on Senior Day

#11 Tennessee (8-2 | 5-2 SEC) vs. UTEP (2-8 | 2-5 C-USA)

Saturday, November 23rd, 2024 | 12:00pm CT / 1:00pm ET

Knoxville, TN | Neyland Stadium | TV/Stream: SEC Network+/ESPN+

Knoxville, TN – The 11th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers football team close out their home regular-season slate on Saturday afternoon when they host UTEP for Senior Day at Neyland Stadium.

The Big Orange will look to finish the year undefeated at home for the second time in the last three seasons as they enter Saturday’s 1:00pm contest against the Miners with a perfect 6-0 record at Neyland Stadium.

Broadcast Information

Saturday’s contest will be streamed online via SEC Network+ and ESPN+ as Lowell Galindo (PxP), Foz Whitaker (analyst), and Marilyn Payne (sideline reporter) will have the call. Kickoff is slated for 1:02pm.

The game can be accessed through SEC Network+, which is complementary to SEC Network and accessible with your TV provider credentials. It can be accessed through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or via espn.com/watch.

The game can also be accessed via ESPN+. ESPN+ is a standalone streaming service that requires a subscription separate from your TV provider credentials. It is available to stream through the ESPN App on your connected streaming device and on ESPN.com.

Fans seeking more guidance on how to watch games on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ can contact ESPN customer care at 888.549.3776. Assistance is available online at support.espn.com.

Fans can listen to Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network (Local: WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) over 65 stations across the state of Tennessee and the southeast, SiriusXM (Ch. 119 or 191) and the SiriusXM app (Ch. 961), as well as the Varsity App. A live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com? and the Tennessee Athletics App.



Bob Kesling (PxP), VFL Pat Ryan (analyst) and Brent Hubbs (analyst) will call the action, with VFL Jayson Swain handling sideline duties for the Vol Network radio broadcast. The Big Orange Countdown pregame show begins two hours prior to kickoff at 11 a.m. The pregame show is hosted by John Wilkerson, Brent Hubbs, VFL Jayson Swain and a rotating VFL special guest each week. Vol Network celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2024.



The Spanish broadcast is available locally on WNML-AM 990 with Carlos Lopez (play-by-play) and VFL Fuad Reveiz on the call. That version is also available on UTSports.com and the Tennessee Athletics app.

Gameday Information / Timeline

For the most up-to-date information on Tennessee’s 2024 gameday policies, please visit the Tennessee Football Gameday Information page on UTSports.com.

The gameday timeline as well as other important information is listed below.

Will Call Opens at Gate 21 – 9 a.m.

Truly’s Tailgate Opens – 9 a.m.

Vol Village Opens – 9:30 a.m.

Vol Walk – 10:45 a.m.

Gates Open – 11 a.m.

Pride of the Southland Band March – 11:20 a.m. (Pedestrian Bridge)

Senior Day Ceremony – 12:34 p.m.

Pride of the Southland Band Pregame Performance Begins – 12:48 p.m.

National Anthem – 12:51 p.m.

*Flyover will feature a KC-135 from the 134th Air Refueling Wing at McGhee Tyson Air Base

Vols Run Through the T – 12:59 p.m.

Kickoff – 1:02 p.m.

Need To Know

Non-Conference Win Streak at 13

The Volunteers have won 13 consecutive non-conference games entering Saturday’s contest against the Miners. UT’s 13 straight victories against non-SEC foes is its longest streak since winning 27 in a row from 1969-73.

The last time that Tennessee was beaten by a non-conference opponent was the 2021 Music City Bowl against Purdue. Under head coach Josh Heupel, the Vols boast an impressive 16-2 overall record in non-conference play and has outscored those opponents 894-246.

Ground and Pound

As has become the norm under Heupel, the Vols have been one of the nation’s best rushing teams this season. Tennessee ranks 10th in the FBS in total rushing yards (2,262) and rushing yards per game (226.2). UT has reached the 2,000-yard mark on the ground in all four seasons under Heupel and were the first SEC team to hit 2,000 yards for the second straight year.

Doak Walker Award semifinalist Dylan Sampson has been the driving force behind the UT Vols’ impressive ground attack, leading the SEC and ranking sixth nationally with 1,239 rushing yards this season. The junior running back has rushed for 100-plus yards in nine of the team’s 10 games this season and has scored a program record 21 rushing touchdowns.

The Neyland Effect

Neyland Stadium is once again one of the nation’s most electric environments and toughest places to play for visiting teams. Over the past two seasons, the Vols are 19-1 inside of its confines, outscoring opponents 888-346. In the Josh Heupel era (since 2021), UT is 24-4 at home and has outscored its opponents 2,109-507 with 19 of those wins coming by double digits. Tennessee’s 19 home wins since the start of the 2022 season are tied for third in the nation.

Neyland Stadium will be sold out for 20th consecutive game on Saturday. UT has ranked in the top five nationally in attendance in each of the last two seasons, ranking No. 3 in total attendance (713,405) and No. 4 in average attendance (101,915) while leading the SEC in attendance in 2023.

Vols in the CFP Rankings

Despite a loss on the road at then No. 12 ranked Georgia last weekend, Tennessee dropped just four spots in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, falling to No. 11. While they are currently the first team out of the bracket, the Vols are still firmly in the mix for a spot in this year’s expanded 12-team playoff.

Series History

Tennessee leads series, 3-0

Saturday will mark the fourth meeting all-time between the Vols and Miners, all of which have occurred in Knoxville and been double-digit victories by Tennessee. In the most recent meeting between the two programs, the Vols posted a 24-0 shutout victory over UTEP in 2015.

About UTEP

The Miners are led by first-year head coach Scotty Walden, who coached inside of Neyland Stadium last season when he was the head coach for Austin Peay.

UTEP’s offense is led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Skyler Locklear, who has completed 126 of 188 pass attempts for 1,356 yards and nine touchdowns. Locklear has also rushed for 161 yards and two scores. The Miners have relied on a trio of productive receivers in Kenny Odom (36 rec., 642 yds, 7 TDs), Kam Thomas (43 rec., 442 yds, 2 TDs) and Trey Goodman (40 rec., 407 yds). Redshirt junior running back Jevon Jackson leads the ground attack with 160 carries for 650 yards and two scores.

Defensively, linebackers Nate Dyman and Dorian Hopkins are tied for the team lead with 73 tackles and have combined for 15 tackles for loss, two interceptions, five passes defended and two fumble recoveries. Kory Chapman paces the team with 11.0 tackles for loss while Maurice Westmoreland leads the way in sacks with 4.5 on the year.