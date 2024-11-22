Austin Peay State University Unites Alumni, Friends for Giving Tuesday Fundraiser

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is raising money for several campus projects through December 3rd, 2024, as part of GOVing Tuesday, the university’s celebration of Giving Tuesday.

APSU faculty and staff submitted more than 55 proposals for consideration, and 13 were chosen for GOVing Tuesday. With help from alumni and friends, the university plans to fully fund the selected projects by the end of the campaign.

The 2024 GOVing Tuesday projects will support diverse initiatives across campus. These include hosting a mathematics education conference, enhancing club sports equipment, launching a community health outreach and diagnostic screening program for Medical Laboratory Science (MLS) students, providing technology for Full Spectrum Learning to assist students with autism spectrum disorder, implementing a hospitality management simulation for business students, and upgrading Govs Print with a new heat press.

The projects also include improvements to the Woodward Library makerspace, hosting a mental health conference with community organizations, providing career tools for the Military Affiliated Professionals Program, supporting student participation in the Posters on the Hill event at the state legislature, funding a student position for the APSU Herbarium, organizing the inaugural Zone 3 Writers’ Festival, and enhancing the sports nutrition program for student-athletes.

To read more about each project, visit www.alumni.apsu.edu/GOVingtuesday.

Donors can split their gifts across multiple projects or select one project to support. Funds raised over the project needs will go to the Funds of Excellence for those project areas.

To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Office of Philanthropy at 931.221.7127.