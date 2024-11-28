Marsha Blackburn Report: Wishing Your Family A Happy Thanksgiving!

Washington, D.C. – As we gather with our loved ones each year, it is important to focus on the many blessings bestowed upon our families and our nation. On Thanksgiving and every day, I am grateful for the opportunity to serve you in the U.S. Senate.

I hope you and your loved ones have a day filled with joy, laughter, delicious food, and abundant blessings from the Lord.

Weekly Rundown

Thanksgiving is always a favorite in the Blackburn household. It’s a special time to gather as a family, reflect on what we’re grateful for, and enjoy a traditional Turkey Day meal. As my kids have grown and had kids of their own, Thanksgiving has been a fun holiday to pass on traditions and staple recipes. In our family, my vegetarian dressing and cranberry chutney are must-haves on the table. Follow along and be sure to tag me in your own Thanksgiving Day recipes – @MarshaBlackburn on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Tennessee’s small businesses are the cornerstone of our economy and the heart and soul of our communities. As I visit each county in the state every year, I get the wonderful opportunity to meet many small business owners and tour their shops. Their hard work and passion for what they do fills me with optimism for the future, and I always value their feedback as I work in Washington. Join me in shopping small and local this Small Business Saturday!

As we prepare for Thanksgiving, we continue to pray for our friends in East Tennessee who are rebuilding following Hurricane Helene. Our team will continue to support those who need assistance at http://blackburn.senate.gov/helene. Tennesseans living in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington counties may be eligible for Individual Assistance (IA) through FEMA.

ICYMI