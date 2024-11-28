Clarksville, TN – This heartfelt poem, A Soldier, reflects on the multifaceted life and sacrifices of soldiers. It highlights their dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment to duty, family, and faith.

The poem paints a vivid picture of soldiers as protectors, leaders, and loved ones, emphasizing their enduring strength through hardship and their spiritual connection for guidance and rest. Ultimately, it reminds readers of the deep humanity and selflessness of soldiers, portraying them as dependable friends who stand strong until the end.

Written by Taira G. McAfee

A Soldier

A Soldier is born to live and that’s no lie.

A Soldier is born to die, and of course everyone ask why, why, why.

A Soldier is hated, a Soldier is loved, but when A Soldier is in trouble,

A Soldier looks to his Father up above.

A Soldier who can, is a Soldier who commands.

A Soldier travels far, a Soldier stays home, but when so many Soldiers are gone, this Soldier knows where he belongs.

A Soldier never gets enough rest, but no matter how hard the task, a Soldier always does he’s best.

A Soldier rarely sleeps, but a Soldier still prays to the Lord for his or her soul to keep.

A Soldier is a son, a Soldier is a daughter, a Soldier is a husband, a Soldier is a wife, a Soldier is your sister, a Soldier is my brother, a Soldier is a father, a Soldier is a mother, and most of all, a Soldier is truly your friend because, A Soldier is the one you can count on in the end.

Dedicated: To the Men and Women of Operation Iraqi Freedom, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and Screaming Eagles, Fort Campbell KY