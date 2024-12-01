Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for December 1st – 5th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville and Montgomery County, residents can expect a mix of chilly temperatures, clear skies, and light winds, with patchy fog midweek and a slight chance of rain or snow showers later on.

Temperatures will range from lows in the teens to highs nearing 50 degrees, signaling a steady winter trend.

Sunday begins mostly cloudy but gradually clears to reveal sunny skies, with a high near 41°F. A light northwest breeze of around 5 mph keeps the chill in the air.

Skies will remain partly cloudy Sunday night, and temperatures will drop sharply to a low of 21°F. Winds from the north-northwest will taper off, becoming calm overnight.

Mostly sunny skies return Monday, though temperatures will peak at a brisk 37°F. A light north-northwest wind strengthens slightly, reaching 5 to 10 mph by afternoon.

Patchy fog could develop on Monday night in the early morning hours, particularly between 4:00am and 5:00am. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy conditions and a frigid low of 17°F. Winds will be calm, adding to the stillness of the evening.

The morning fog may linger briefly Tuesday before giving way to a sunny day with highs around 36°F. Light winds will shift westward, maintaining the crisp, cold air.

Clear skies dominate, and temperatures rise slightly Tuesday night with a low of 24°F. Light winds from the south strengthen overnight, bringing a hint of warmth for midweek.

Partly sunny skies mark a slight reprieve from the cold Wednesday, with highs near 50°F. A 10-15 mph southwest wind will bring occasional gusts up to 25 mph, making for a breezy day.

There will be a slight 20% chance of showers on Wednesday night as the skies turn partly cloudy. Lows dip to around 36°F with a westerly breeze gusting up to 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies return Thursday, with highs near 48°F. It will be a cool but pleasant day, ideal for outdoor errands or activities.

Thursday night, there is a slight chance (20%) of rain and snow showers overnight under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will plummet to around 24°F, signaling the return of frosty conditions.

As the week unfolds, the mix of sunshine, cold nights, and midweek gusts provides a clear reminder of winter’s presence in Montgomery County. Residents should plan for layered clothing and take precautions during foggy mornings or potential late-week precipitation.