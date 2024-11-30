Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball’s Late Push Falls Short Against Manhattan in Florida Thanksgiving Classic

Boca Raton, FL – The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team dropped a 61-46 decision to Manhattan on the first day of their stay at the Florida Atlantic University Thanksgiving Classic.

La’Nya Foster, Anovia Sheals, and Sa’Mya Wyatt combined for 32 points in the loss, with Foster pacing the team with nine boards.

Austin Peay (2-4) and Manhattan (6-2) began the game by exchanging shots, with a second-chance layup by Foster tying the game at six with 7:18 remaining in the first quarter. The Jaspers led by as many as four with a layup by Petra Juric, making the score 12-8 with three minutes remaining. Wyatt responded with a layup from the paint nine seconds later, getting the APSU Govs back within two at 12-10. The two teams would remain scoreless for the remainder of the first quarter.

The Jaspers outscored the Govs 24-10 in the second quarter, allowing them to lead by 16 at 36-20 at halftime.

A layup by Sheals a minute and a half into the third quarter cut the Govs’ trail to 14 at 38-24. However, the Jaspers would go on a 7-1 run to lead by 20 at 45-25. A 9-1 run from the Govs, including five points from Sheals, got the Austin Peay State University within 13 at 47-34, but a jumper from Ines Gimenez Monserrat ended the quarter with the Jaspers leading 49-34.

The Jaspers led by as many as 19 at 53-34 with a layup by one and a jumper from Leyla Öztu?rk. The APSU Govs trimmed their deficit to as few as 13 at 53-40 with just over five minutes remaining from a layup by Sheals. The two teams traded points, but the 61-46 victory went to the Jaspers.

The Difference

The second quarter. The Owls outscored the Governors 24-10 and held them to four field goals.

Inside The Box Score

La’Nya Foster led the Govs with 12 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

Anovia Sheals and Sa’Mya had 10 points each.

This was Wyatt’s fourth consecutive game with double-figure scoring.

The Governors’ 11 steals are the highest since their 12 at Central Arkansas on January 13th.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team concludes their stay at the FAU Thanksgiving Classic with a Sunday 1:00pm CT game against Florida Atlantic.