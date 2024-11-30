TWRA Opens 2025-26 Calendar Photo Contest for Wildlife Enthusiasts

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is accepting entries for its 2025-26 photo contest for publication in the Tennessee Wildlife annual calendar. All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on wildlife species native to the Volunteer State. Hunting, fishing, and boating photos are also welcome.

The selected winning entries will appear in the 2025-26 calendar which is formatted August through July to allow hunting season dates to be included. If a photo is selected for the calendar edition, the photographer will receive a $60.00 cash prize.

Photographers must submit their photo entries by March 17th, 2025. Photos must be horizontal (landscape), in JPEG format, sized to print no smaller than 8 ½ x 11 inches, and the resolution should be at least 300 pixels/inch. Submit your entry here.

All photos submitted in the contest will be retained on file with the agency and will be considered for use in other TWRA publications, license cards, websites, and other media.

Tennessee Wildlife is the official magazine of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Subscription rates are $10.00 for one year, $17.00 for two years, and $25.00 for three years.