Four STEM Faculty at Austin Peay State University Receive Grants to Advance Experiential Learning

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) has announced four recipients of its Fall 2024 Innovative Teaching Mini-Grants.

These grants support groundbreaking educational initiatives by Austin Peay State University CoSTEM faculty to enhance student engagement and success in STEM fields.

“Our faculty constantly find creative ways to introduce ideas to their students,” said Dr. Karen Meisch, dean of the College of STEM. “The recipients of these grants go the extra mile to bring a fresh classroom perspective; supporting those new concepts helps keep Austin Peay at the forefront in experiential learning.”

These innovative projects highlight the college’s commitment to fostering an engaging, supportive educational environment that meets the diverse needs of its students. The CoSTEM Innovative Teaching Mini-Grants are instrumental in advancing these goals, ensuring that the next generation of STEM professionals is well-equipped for future challenges.

Dr. Alice Lin’s Virtual Reality Devices for Introduction to Game Development Course

This proposal aims to revolutionize APSU’s Introduction to Game Development course by integrating virtual reality (VR) immersive experiences. The course, with a current success rate of 85%, seeks to improve retention and outcomes by allowing students to bridge the gap between theory and practice.

Using VR headsets, students can engage in hands-on learning that aligns with industry standards, ultimately fueling their passion for game development.

Dr. Anuradha Pathiranage’s Hair Chemistry & Chemistry Behind Hair Dyeing

A new course entitled Hair Chemistry and the Chemistry Behind Hair Dyeing will take students on an exploratory journey into the chemical processes involved in hair dyeing. This class combines theoretical lessons with practical lab experiments, enabling students to understand the science behind a fashion trend while promoting critical thinking and creativity.



The grant will fund essential materials for interactive experiments, supporting a unique approach to teaching chemistry by connecting scientific principles to a popular cultural style.

Engineering Technology’s Experiential Hands-On Activities in Engineering Technology

Dr. Mahesh Pallikonda, Dr. Hossain Ahmed, and Jody Alberd proposed integrating hands-on laboratory activities into the curriculum using a computer numerical control (CNC) router to provide practical experience in manufacturing processes to enhance the student learning experience in the Engineering Technology program.

The project aims to improve knowledge retention and engagement among students, particularly military-affiliated and nontraditional learners, by offering flexible, experiential learning opportunities.

Dr. Saaed Samadidana and Dr. Anuradha Pathiranage’s Chemistry Quiz App with AI Tutor

Dr. Saeed Samadidana and Dr. Anuradha Pathiranage proposed developing an AI-powered chemistry quiz app in response to evolving student needs for innovative and accessible technology. The app will offer personalized, adaptive learning experiences to reinforce understanding of complex chemistry concepts.

With real-time feedback and interactive quizzes, the app would transform how students engage with organic chemistry, providing support beyond the traditional classroom.

