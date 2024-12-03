24.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
HomeNewsTennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Seeks Public Input on 2025-26 Hunting Seasons and...
News

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Seeks Public Input on 2025-26 Hunting Seasons and Regulations

News Staff
By News Staff
Public Input

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is soliciting comments on the 2025-26 hunting season dates and regulations. The comment period is now open through January 1st, 2025.

This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and opinions about hunting seasons and regulations with TWRA. Public comments will be considered by Wildlife Division staff and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments can be made by visiting here.

A preview of the Agency’s recommendations for hunting seasons will be made at the March meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, followed by an additional public comment period. Final recommendations will be made at the April meeting.

Previous article
Four STEM Faculty at Austin Peay State University Receive Grants to Advance Experiential Learning
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information