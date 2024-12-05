Austin Peay State University Track and Field heads to Birmingham to begin Indoor Season

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team opens its season at the Birmingham Indoor Icebreaker, Friday, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Governors open the meet at 8:30am with the 60M prelims. Field events start at 9:00am with the shot put.

Austin Peay State University last competed in the Icebreaker in December 2022. That meet was highlighted by Kenisha Phillips winning the 200M dash and Amani Sharif winning the long jump.

