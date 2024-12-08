Austin Peay State University Unveils Tuition-Free Program for Tennessee Students Starting Fall 2025

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) announced today that it will launch its new Tuition-Free at Austin Peay State University program in Fall 2025.

This initiative will enable eligible Tennessee students to pursue their undergraduate education without the burden of tuition and related educational fees.

“Every student deserves the opportunity to pursue their dreams through higher education, regardless of their financial circumstances,” said Dr. Mike Licari, Austin Peay State University president. “This program reflects our deep commitment to making college accessible and affordable for Tennessee families. We want students to focus on their education and future, not worrying about how they’ll pay for tuition.”

The program will cover tuition and related educational fees for incoming freshmen and transfer students who meet these requirements:

They must be Tennessee residents or graduates of Fort Campbell High School.

Their household income cannot exceed $75,000 per year.

Students must qualify for the Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

They must enroll as full-time students beginning in Fall 2025 or later.

Tuition-Free at Austin Peay State University is a last-dollar program that covers any remaining tuition and related educational fees after all other financial aid, scholarships, and grants have been applied. This innovative approach allows students to concentrate on their studies without the burden of financial concerns.

“This initiative directly supports our strategic vision of being the region’s university of choice for those seeking to improve their lives,” said Dr. Maria Cronley, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “We’re removing obstacles so students can focus on what matters most – their education and future careers.”

Prospective students must apply to APSU, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and sign up for Governors Orientation by May 1st, 2025, to qualify for this program.

For more information about the Tuition-Free at Austin Peay State University program or to apply, visit www.apsu.edu/tuition-free or contact the Office of Admissions at 931.221.7661 or admissions@apsu.edu .

