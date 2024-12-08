Roxy Regional Theatre Opens Registration for Spring 2025 School of the Arts

Clarksville, TN – Registration is now open for the Spring 2025 semester of the Roxy Regional Theatre’s School of the Arts!

Due to the phenomenal growth experienced during last year’s sessions, class will be divided into two age groups, culminating in a special mainstage showcase in May 2025.

The Spring 2025 session of the School of the Arts runs January 11th through May 3rd.

Class for ages 8 to 12* (or the Beginner/Intermediate Level) meets on Saturdays from 9:00am to 10:30am.

Class for ages 13 to 18* (or the Intermediate/Advanced Level) meets on Saturdays from 10:30am to 12:30pm.

Please Note: The class will not meet on March 15th. The registration deadline is noon on Friday, January 10th, and space is limited.

For additional information, please visit roxyregionaltheatre.org/schoolofthearts or email us at schoolofthearts@roxyregionaltheatre.org.

Tuition is $75.00/month. Please note: You will not be charged at the time of initial registration, but within two business days you will receive an email with additional registration information and payment instructions.

*For those who have attended the School of the Arts in the past, we understand the class level may not coincide with the suggested age range. For these students, we will conduct individual assessments as to whether an exception should be made.

Register for the Beginner/Intermediate Level (ages 8 to 12)

Register for the Intermediate/Advanced Level (ages 13 to 18)

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.