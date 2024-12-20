Tennessee Sets Record High Seat Belt Usage Rate for Second Year in a Row

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) has announced results from its annual roadside observational survey to determine the state’s average seat belt usage rate. This survey returned a statewide usage rate of 92.2 percent.

The 2024 usage rate represents an increase of approximately 0.2 percent compared to Tennessee’s 2023 survey result of 92.0 percent. The 2024 survey result is Tennessee’s highest annual seat belt usage rate to date.

“For the second year in a row, Tennessee achieved its highest seat belt usage rate on record,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “We appreciate all of our traffic safety partners for prioritizing occupant protection, spreading awareness, and engaging local communities. We look forward to continuing these partnerships as we work to reduce serious injuries and traffic fatalities.”

Every year, the THSO works to increase the state’s seat belt usage rate by collaborating with state and local partners through THSO grant-funded programs like Ollie Otter, Reduce TN Crashes, Rule the Road, and Tennessee’s Occupant Protection Coalition. The THSO also promotes the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement campaign, reminding citizens to buckle up.

Highlights from Tennessee’s 2024 seat belt survey:

Research data was collected at 190 pre-identified roadway locations across Tennessee.

Researchers observed almost 29,000 vehicle occupants.

Vehicles observed included passenger cars, pickup trucks, vans, and SUVs.

The highest usage rate was observed among occupants in sport utility vehicles (96.3 percent).

The lowest usage rate was observed among occupants in pickup trucks (84.6 percent).

Female occupants were observed to have a higher usage rate (96.2 percent) than males (89.2 percent).

Front-seat passengers were observed to have a higher usage rate (92.3 percent) than drivers (92.1 percent).

County-level usage rates exceeded 90 percent in 14 of 16 counties included in the survey’s sample.

McMinn County had the highest usage rate (97 percent) among sampled counties.

The 2024 survey captured Tennessee’s all-time high average seat belt usage rate for the second year in a row.

This data was collected through an annual roadside observational survey conducted by the University of Tennessee’s Center for Transportation Research in accordance with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Uniform Criteria for State Observational Surveys of Seat Belt Use.