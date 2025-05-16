Clarksville Police Join ‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign to Boost Seat Belt Use

Clarksville, TN – As summer kicks off and families hit the road for vacation, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to remind motorists to Click It or Ticket.

From May 19th through June 1st, 2025, participating agencies across the state will increase seat belt enforcement as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) nationwide mobilization.

“We want seat belt use to be an automatic habit for drivers and passengers alike,” said Lt. Gabe Johnson in a strong call to action supporting the national Click It or Ticket campaign. “It’s not just a safe thing to do — it’s the law.”

Law enforcement agencies across the region will be working together to spread the message that seat belts save lives. “Buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash,” Johnson added. “We see the results of not wearing a seat belt all the time. We see the loss of life. So often, it could have been prevented.”

The campaign aims to increase seat belt compliance and reduce traffic fatalities through education and enforcement. Authorities are reminding everyone that a few seconds to buckle up can make all the difference.

CPD Data shows that in 2024, there were 203 crashes reported with unrestrained occupants, which resulted in 67 injuries and 2 fatalities. Over the past 5 years, there were 356 injury crashes and 25 fatal crashes involving unrestrained occupants.

One focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign is nighttime enforcement. NHTSA data shows that a higher number of unrestrained passenger vehicle occupant fatalities happen at night. Also, seat belt use differs among females and males. According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), 42% of males killed in Tennessee crashes last year were unrestrained. Of females killed in crashes, 29% were not buckled up. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night.

In Clarksville, the maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is $50.00 for the first offense and $251 for a restraint violation for a child under 8 years old and not in a child safety seat.

For more information about seat belt safety, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org/seat-belts.